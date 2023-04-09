Mahama’s ‘darling boy’ discloses what he’s gained after joining NDC

Politics of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Tagged as a ‘darling boy’ of former president John Mahama, actor Michael Afrani has detailed his experience with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) while comparing it to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The filmmaker who smiled at the mention of John Mahama in his interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show described the former president as a man with a good heart, having benefited from his benevolence.



He recalled quitting the NPP for NDC, a decision he said was influenced by his love for Mahama.



“I joined the party because of my admiration for Mahama. I noticed NDC had the interest of ordinary people at heart when I joined the party. The way the party would be there for you when you’re in trouble is amazing,” said the actor who disclosed his father is a stanch NPP member while his mother is NDC.



“I had been a member of the NPP from 1992 until I saw the light. There are people who are aware you’re hungry but would ask if you are hungry, and there are others who would hurriedly give you food when they notice you’re hungry. The former is NPP; the latter is NDC.”



Afranie, however, refuted claims that the party bought a car for him as he clarified that it was rather John Mahama who gave him the said car.



“NDC never gave me Hyndai i10. Mahama personally gave me that car,” he mentioned.



On claims that he also received a Mitsubishi for his association with Mahama and NDC, Afranie said he acquired the vehicle with “a loan from the ministry during the NDC era”.



