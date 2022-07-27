Mahama’s cute response to Lordina’s ‘love of my life’ comment

General News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, for a moment, seemed like a shy little boy who had been caught off-guard by his crush when his wife, Lordina, openly confessed her love for him.



The couple marked their 30th anniversary with the inauguration of a 45-bed Maternity and Children’s Ward at the Bole District Hospital on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.



During this event, Lordina expressed gratitude to her husband whose contributions, according to her, made the completion of the project possible.



“I want to thank my dear husband, President John Dramani Mahama, for his support towards the construction of this facility,” she said.



But the speech will not be complete until she emphasized how much he meant to her.



“Thank you John, the love of my life,” she said, much to the surprise of her husband who appeared to have whispered a soft ‘ei’ with a shy smile and applause.



The couple announced the event on Tuesday after their arrival in the Savannah Region.



In a post on his Facebook page, Mr. Mahama said:



“My wife, Lordina, and I arrived in Bole earlier today as part of activities to celebrate the 30th anniversary of our marriage.



“Ahead of a ceremony to inaugurate a newly built Maternity and Children’s Ward for the Bole District Hospital on Tuesday, we paid a courtesy call on Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso I in his palace.”



The newly inaugurated wards have “a Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) with 3 incubators, 5 phototherapy units, and a baby weighing scale.







"It also has a theatre space with 2 theatre beds, theatre light, and a stool. The facility includes rooms for sterilization, examinations, doctors’ consulting room, nurses' workstations, and a linen room”.



The 865sqm Lordina Foundation Maternity and Children’s Ward has a total of 45 beds, 10 baby cots, 5 weighing scales with height measurements, a kangaroo mother and child care centre, a delivery room with two delivery beds, and a recovery ward.