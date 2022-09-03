Mahama’s comments on judiciary scandalous – Obiri Boahene

General News of Saturday, 3 September 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

A former Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahene, has described Former President Mahama’s comment on the judiciary as an attack on Judges.



This comment by the NPP Kingpin follows comments by Former President John Dramani Mahama on the Judicial Service.



Addressing participants at the NDC’s Lawyers’ Conference last Sunday, August 28, 2022, Mahama said Ghanaians had lost trust in the judiciary.



“So badly has the image of our Judiciary deteriorated. That many of our citizenry openly make mockery of our justice system and of our justices. The phrase ‘Go to Court’ is these days met with derisive laughter, instead of hope that one will truly get justice.”



“This is an unfortunate development. One of the scariest existential threat to any existential threat to any democracy is when citizens think their judiciary holds no value for them”.



“If people are not poking fun about politics and inducements being used to sway the hand of justice in the lower courts, then it is poking fun and making statements about the 7-0 of the ‘Unanimous FC’”, Mahama said.



Reacting to the issue on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, former Deputy General Secretary for the NPP Nana Obiri Boahene, said Mahama has launched an attack on the judiciary with his comment.



Nana Obiri Boahene argued that although some of the Judges are not living up to expectation, it is unfair to make a general statement attacking the entire judicial service as an institution.



“To say that the image of our Judiciary deteriorated among others is scandalous. It is an attack on the Judiciary. In the montie 3 issue they attacked some of the judges of the Supreme Court, but in the hearing the majority of the judges concluded that it was an attack on the judiciary,” Nana Obiri Boahene told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.