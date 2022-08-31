Mahama's comments are a direct attack on the personality of the Chief Justice - NPP MP

Politics of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah, has described comments by the former president stating that only a new Chief Justice can repair the 'broken image' of the judiciary as a personal attack.



According to him, the comments suggest that the chief justice is not performing well and he has brought the image of the judiciary into disrepute.



Speaking on Good Morning Ghana monitored by GhanaWeb, he said “…that was a straightforward personal attack on the Chief Justice, you can’t explain it in any other way. I don’t know what he has against the chief justice, in all, there is no ambiguity to this particular statement. Per my understanding what it means is that the current chief justice has not performed well, he has brought the image of the Judiciary into disrepute and the only way that image can be redeemed is that we have a new person. That leads to the core of the person’s leadership.”



Former President John Dramani Mahama said there is a need for change and a deliberate effort to repair the broken image that the Judiciary is currently grappling with.



According to him, he was worried that the current leadership of the judiciary led by Chief Justice Kwesi Anin-Yeboah, cannot lead that rebirth process.



“There is therefore the urgent need for the Ghanaian Judiciary to work to win the trust and confidence of the citizenry and erase the widely held perception of hostility and political bias in legal proceedings at the highest courts of the land.



“Unfortunately, we have no hope that the current leadership of our judiciary can lead such a process of change. We can only hope that a new Chief Justice will lead a process to repair the broken image that our judiciary has acquired over the last few years,” Mahama submitted over the weekend.



The 2020 NDC presidential flagbearer was speaking at a forum held for lawyers within the National Democratic Congress.



