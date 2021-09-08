Mahama's comment should encourage discussions on strengthening electoral system - Asiemoah Jr

Politics of Wednesday, 8 September 2021

A deputy regional Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta region, Kwame Asiemoah Jr, has urged that the recent comments made by John Dramani Mahama should become a starting point for strengthening the electoral systems in the country.



He explained that such a comment only means that there is a clear failure of the electoral system in the country, and for which reason the former president made those comments.



Speaking on a Techiman-based radio station recently, John Mahama stated that the NDC has decided to be on guard going forward because of the hard lessons they picked from the 2020 elections.



“We were clearly robbed but we accepted the verdict for the sake of peace, but I want to state here that the next elections would be won or lost at the polling station. So, at the polling station, it will be do or die. I am not saying all die be die; I’m saying it will be do or die because the right thing must be done.



“We will do everything to ensure that the election is free and fair. We will not cheat the NPP and we don’t expect anyone to cheat us either. Let the elections be peaceful and fair,” he said.



His comments have since received both condemnations and commendations from the public but Kwame Asiemoah Jr says this statement is for the country to reform its electoral reforms.



“Reflecting on the 2020 elections leaves just one conclusion, that citizens who wish to have change through elections are left with no choice than to ensure they don't leave the future fortunes of this country in the hands of the Electoral Commission (EC). This fact is further enhanced by the fact that justice cannot be sought in the Judicial service as well.



“A simple googling of the meanings of "Do or Die" and "All die be die" could dispel mischief and give clear distinction to the two statements. The statement by the former President should lead to discussions on the strengthening of our Electoral System and give course for concern about the sustainability of our democracy,” he said in a statement made available to GhanaWeb.



He also explained that it is a failed attempt that anybody would want to compare the statement made by John Dramani Mahama, with the infamous one of the sitting president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, when he declared an ‘all die be die’ campaign during his attempt to become president.



He justified that the “do or die” comment addresses pertinent issues and not one that intends to incite violence.



“For those who want to compare John Mahama's "Do or Die" statement to the infamous "All die be die" statement of Nana Akuffo Addo, you need to think again. The two statements are completely different and addresses different aspects of Ghana"s elections.



“In fact, John Mahama addressed pertinent issues of the 2020 elections, stressing the obvious biasness of the Jean Mensah led electoral system and the abuse of power by Nana Addo which led to the loss of 8 citizens in a desperate attempt to hold onto power,” he said.



Kwame Asiemoah Jr, therefore, wants this matter to be looked at closely so as not to endanger the future of the democracy of this country.



“To sweep this statement under the carpet as a [mere] political talk will be detrimental to the sustainability of our democracy,” he urged.