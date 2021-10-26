Mahama's ballot-stuffing claims 'bogus, spurious loose talk' - Mac Manu jabs

General News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

• Allegations of ballot-stuffing in the 2020 polls are bogus and spurious



• This is the view of the NPP's Director of Elections. Peter Mac Manu



• The former NPP Chairman was responding to allegations made against the EC by former president John Mahama



The New Patriotic Party's Director of Elections, Peter Mac Manu has described as bogus and spurious, claims by former President John Dramani Mahama that ballot stuffing took place during the 2020 General Elections.



Mac Manu spoke on Accra-based Joy FM on October 25, while contributing to discussions on the Electoral Commission's press conference earlier that day. The presser sought to dismiss all allegations recently leveled against it by Mahama.



Mahama made four major allegations of which ballot-stuffing was included and that allegation was buttressed by the National Democratic Congress' Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, on the Top Story News programme on Joy FM.



“If anybody understands the content of the pink sheets you would know that it is impossible for anybody to dump thumb printed ballot papers outside what the EC brought to the polling station.



"People should not be talking loosely like that. It is bogus, it is spurious and we should not be accepting this at this point in time in our democracy,” Mr. Manu stated.



He dismissed Afriyie Ankrah's claim that a million ballot papers were destroyed prior to the elections as evidence that ballot-stuffing took place during the election period.



The EC's response to ballot-stuffing allegations



During the October 25 press conference addressed by deputy EC Chair Bossman Asare, the Commission disputed Mahama's claims and demanded that he provides any evidence to the contrary.



"The transparency of our processes from the beginning to the end makes this impossible. Ballot Stuffing cannot be done - it is impossible. We call on the Former President in the interest of our democracy to provide evidence of the stuffing of the ballot boxes by the EC.



"The Police should investigate this as a matter of urgency due to its potential to derail and undermine our democracy, and lead to a lack of confidence in our systems and processes," Asare stressed.