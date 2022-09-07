Mahama’s attack on judiciary was irresponsible - Ofoe Teye

General News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

The Chairman of the Tema East Constituency branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teye Chu IV, has called out former President John Mahama over his recent lambast of the Judiciary.



In an interview, Nene Agbadiagba said the former President’s statement that the Judiciary’s image is so sunken that it has lost trust among the general public is irresponsible and dangerous.



“What Mr. Mahama said it was egregiously irresponsible to say the least, given that the Judiciary is the backbone of justice delivery in any country and trust and faith in it is the fuel on which every judiciary runs,” Nene Ofoe-Teye said.



He adds, “What Mr. Mahama said was a direct attack on the trustworthiness of our Judiciary and this is totally unacceptable.”



On 29th August, former President Mahama went after Ghana’s Judiciary accusing it of losing so much trustworthiness that it has now become the butt of jokes among the populace.



Mr. Mahama who was addressing the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Lawyers’ Conference called for change, saying however that the current Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah, cannot be trusted to lead that change.



“So badly has the image of our Judiciary deteriorated that many of our citizenry openly make mockery of our justice system and of our justices. The phrase ‘Go to Court’ is met with derisive laughter, instead of hope that one will truly get justice”.



“There is therefore the urgent need for the Ghanaian Judiciary to work to win the trust and confidence of the citizenry, and erase the widely held perception of hostility and political bias in legal proceedings at the highest courts of the land”, the former President suggested.



He added, “Unfortunately, we have no hope that the current leadership of our Judiciary can lead such a process of change. We can only hope that a new Chief Justice will lead the process to repair the broken image that our Judiciary has acquired over the last few years”.



According to Nene Ofoe-Teye Chu Agbadiagba IV, the former President’s take was a direct attack on the Judiciary.



“This is very dangerous, something that you will least expect from a former President, especially given that he gave no evidence whatsoever about the accusations that he was making,” Nene Agbadiagba said.



He pointed out that if even the Judiciary had really lost trust as the former President said, “The responsible thing to have done was to take it up with the Chief Justice, not throw mud publicly the way he did.”



Nene Ofoe-Teye called on the former President to apologize for the comments which he said unfairly attacks the judiciary and lowers it in the estimation of the public.



“If John Mahama is really a statesman, he should do the needful and apologize for his irresponsible comments,” Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teye said.