Mahama’s aide takes on K.T. Hammond over 'insults' to youth

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has urged Adansi Asokwa Member of Parliament, Kobina Tahir Hammond, to wake up to the dawn of a new dispensation for the youth.



Her comments come on the back of the MP’s viral video in which he is seen interacting with journalists and making critical comments about the youth for booing President Akufo-Addo at the Global Citizen Festival over the weekend.



In a Twitter post on September 28, the aide said the youth were now more at the center stage of affairs and had a huge voice – a deviation from the past status quo of silence.



She mentioned that as a result, they have become influential and cannot be overlooked the world all over.



“Hon K.T Hammond should please wake up and smell the roses! All over the World, young people have taken center stage! They have a huge voice, are a huge constituency and should not be overlooked or described in such disparaging terms,” Bawah Mogtari tweeted.



What K. T Hammond said



In an interview with journalists earlier this week, the legislator expressed his disgust at the booing of President Akufo-Addo while arguing that it was not right for the youth to disrespect the president and by extension elders in the society, especially for political reasons.



He urged the youth to at all times remain humble and accord the necessary respect to people who are advanced in age.



K. T Hammond added that the platform on which the president spoke was not a political one to warrant the reaction he had from some patrons of the event.



“We don’t live in a country and do that. Let’s be humble. Whatever we do, the president is the executive head of this country. When he came, he didn’t say anything. It wasn’t even a political platform," he stated.



