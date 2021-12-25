Mahama’s aide extols his virtues amid Gabby Otchere-Darko visit

General News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has paid glowing tribute to him with some nice words about his commitment to the growth of Ghana’s democracy.



Bawah Mogtari says John Mahama has over the years exhibited great concern for the development of democracy in the country.



In a post on social media, the private legal practitioner said that John Mahama has stayed true to his words being tolerant of opposing views irrespective of how it is done.



“As a leader, H.E. John Dramani Mahama has always demonstrated a deep passion for the advancement of our nascent democracy & an even more admirably unique quality of tolerance for everyone be they political opponents or critics. A character trait worthy of emulation. He remains resolute in his convictions!”



Her comment follows a meeting between John Mahama and leading member of the New Patriotic Party Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.



Gabby, who is cousin to President Akufo-Addo, called on John Mahama at his residence to discuss issues of national interest.



This engagement was revealed by John Mahama in a social media post in which he sought to dispel rumours that his help has been sought the impasse in Parliament over the Electronic Transaction Levy.



“President Akufo-Addo did not seek my intervention on the E-Levy impasse. I received Mr. Gabby Otchere Darko, at his request, at my residence on Tuesday 21st December, 2021.



“Among issues we discussed was the desire of Ghanaians to see the two major political parties working together for the interest of the nation.



“We discussed, also, how dialogue can be deployed to ensure Parliamentary issues are agreed consensually before coming on the floor to avoid what happened recently in the House.



“We further discussed opening channels of communication between the leaders of the two parties including a possible meeting with the president at a future date.



“At no time was there any discussion specifically about the President requiring my intervention in the impasse on the E-levy,” Mahama’s statement read.



