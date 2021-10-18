Mahama's 'Thank You' tour hits Volta Region: All you need to know

Politics of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former President and National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2020 flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, will today, Monday, October 18, 2021, the Volta Regional leg of his nationwide ‘Thank You’ tour.



Phase One



As part of the two-phased tour of the region, President Mahama will meet the Agbogbomefia, Togbe Afede XIV, and the Asogli Traditional Council.



He will also hold an interaction with Religious Leaders at Dela Cathedral, Ho Kpodzi.



The former President will also grant a live radio interview at Global FM.



Other activities lined up include a visit to the residence of late Comrade Courage Worlasi Danku where he will commiserate with the family and sign a book of condolence in memory of the late Deputy Regional Youth Organizer at Sokode Gbagble.



Mr. Mahama will also meet party stakeholders at the G.M. Afeti Auditorium, Ho Technical University.



Phase Two



The second phase of the tour will allow him to pay a courtesy call on the Volta Regional House of Chiefs.



The visit is to show former President Mahama and the NDC’s appreciation to the traditional rulers and the people of the Volta Region for their massive support during the 2020 general elections.



Mahama's entourage



John Mahama will be accompanied by his running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, National Chairman and General Secretary respectively, national executives, and other party stalwarts from the region.



Regions visited so far



The former President has already visited the Upper East, North East, Northern Savannah, and Upper West Regions on a similar mission.



He also toured the Eastern, Western, Central, Bono East, Bono, Ahafo, Western North, and Ashanti Regions of the country where he has been meeting religious and traditional leaders, engage members, supporters, and sympathizers of the NDC, and also interacting with the media.



Key in his comments have been his rebuffing of claims by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, that the 2020 general election is the most credible poll in the country’s history.