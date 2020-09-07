General News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Mahama’s SADA for northern development was monumental waste of tax payers money – Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has challenged former President Mahama to name just one legacy which his purported programme for the development of the northern part of Ghana, the Savanna Accelerated Development Authority (SADA).



Addressing a durbar in his honour by the chiefs and people of Tatale Traditional area on Friday September 4, Bawumia described SADA as “a monumental and inexplicable waste of tax payer resources”, and expressed disgust at the insensitive manner in which Mahama’s administration exploited the poor people of the north and wasted millions of dollars under the guise of developing the north through SADA.



“Where is the legacy of SADA?” Dr. Bawumia asked.



“They said they have invested in tree planting. We say where are the trees? They say they have all been burnt by fire.”



“The SADA program under John Dramani Mahama wss a monumental and inexplicable waste of tax payer resources. A monumental and inexplicable waste and you are dealing with our people; the poor people of the north. And you take money meant for their development into guinea fowls flying schemes.”



Dr. Bawumia said unlike former President Mahama, President Akufo-Addo has proven to be a leader who truly cares about development for all.



“Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is a different type of leader. He is a leader who talks development and does development,” Dr. Bawumia noted.



“This is why you’re seeing all these projects across Tatale Sanguli and other parts of the north. President Akuffo-Addo is a leader who believes in inclusive development, and the true development of the northern part of the country.”



Narrowing the government’s develolment agenda to Tatale Sanguli constituency, Dr. Bawumia said the government of President Akufo-Addo has done more in three and half years for the area than the former President Mahama and the NDC did in eight years.



“What we have done in the past three and half years in Sanguli is more than what the NDC did in eight years and they should come and challenge and show us what they did.”



He urged the Chiefs and people of the area, to continue to support President Akufo-Addo, who has kept faith with them, and not someone who failed the north.



“Former President Mahama failed you and he now says you should give him another chance so that he will come and do the job that someone is already doing.”



“Nana Akufo-Addo is already doing the job and he is someone you can trust so why change someone you can trust for the person who failed you?”

