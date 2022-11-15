Mahama’s GHC2m donation to save NDC is a fat lie - Moshake

General News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

A former Executive of the Tema East Constituency branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has pooh-poohed the claim by national communications officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, that former President John Mahama has saved the party from debt.



Reacting to Mr. Gyamfi’s claim that the former President donated close to Ghc2million to the party and that part of the money is what has gone into settling a debt that the NDC owed the Electoral Commission, Mr. Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly called Moshake, wrote that the claim is a lie from the lying lips of Sammy Gyamfi and others.



“It is a flat lie that Sammy Gyamfi and other Mahama boys in the party have cooked up to make Mahama look like a messiah in the party, Moshake wrote in a piece reacting to the claim.



According to him, “It is a well-calculated lie that is being sold in an attempt to eclipse Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s Ahotor project so that Mahama can get some shine, going into the next ndc presidential primary.”



The surprising claim that Mr. John Mahama has donated GHS1,953,000 to the party was contained in a statement released last week and signed by Sammy Gyamfi.



“The NDC’s flag-bearer for the 2020 general elections has donated an amount totaling GHS1,953,000 to support the conduct of the party’s constituency and regional internal elections.



“The donation is made up of an amount of GHS853,000 to the national party leadership for the organization of regional and constituency election conferences across the country and an amount of GHS1,100,000 to the Electoral Commission to clear the debt owed them by the party in respect of the just-ended constituency elections of the party,” portions of Mr. Gyamfi’s statement said.



But as Moshake points out, this claim contradicts and makes nonsense of an earlier accounting that the national leadership of the NDC had made about the finances of the party.



“Just a few weeks ago, the national leadership of the party had told us at a press conference that the party had raised almost Ghc11million from dues and donations to the party,” Moshake pointed out adding that, “this amount is minus filing fees that were paid by contestants in the past constituency and regional executives elections held in all the 275 constituencies in the country.



“If just two weeks ago, our party was worth more than Ghc11million, how come suddenly Sammy Gyamfi is telling us that the same party was so broke that it could not pay a little over GHc1million debt owed the Electoral Commission? Moshake asked.



The firebrand former constituency executive calls the claim, “the lie of the millennium,” accusing Sammy Gyamfi and former President Mahama of deliberately “selling lies for votes.”



He reiterates that the lie is an attempt to eclipse Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s reputation as a hero of the party and its members who suffered terrible neglect under John Mahama as president.



“But this will never succeed because we in the party know who the true hero is; the one who even though outside of government donated handsomely towards the 2012, 2016 and 2020 campaigns of the party. In 2016 for instance, Dr. Duffuor gave party branches, Ghc1,000 each but John Mahama did not do same.”



He adds that, “Duffuor’s Ahotor project has also lifted the scales from the eyes of the NDC and now we know the difference between John Mahama whose presidency neglected the party members, and Duffuor who on his own is rescuing the party with this self-help programme.”



“Apart from the GHC11m that the party got from dues and donations alone, what happens to revenue from parliamentarians, nomination forms and filing fees across the country? Adults are told the truth, it is children who are told stories, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor cares about the party and that is why many ndc executives throughout the regions want him to go unopposed as presidential candidate of NDC for 2024” Moshake stated.