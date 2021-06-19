Mahama’s Embraer scandal is still fresh on our minds—Kayayo President fires

General News of Saturday, 19 June 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Hajia Adiza Zongo Panior, The National President of Kayayo has in an explosive viral response to the main opposition NDC over President Akufo-Addo’s presidential jet brouhaha, reminded former President John Mahama and his party that Ghanaians still remember the Embraer Jet scandal which was initiated under his Vice Presidency.



According to Hajia Adiza, John Mahama caused huge financial loss to the state and Ghana got nothing out of that deal.



She said President Mills had to launch inquiry and investigate John Mahama over the purchase of these Embraer jets in the name of the Ghana Armed Forces.



She reiterated that President Akufo-Addo is using expensive private jets for his trips abroad to bring investors and good things to Ghana.



“Because they want to come to power any good thing President Akufo-Addo will do, they are so quick rubbish it. We saw all that happened under the NDC and they now have found their voices to criticize President Akufo-Addo’s trips in private jet when the president is bringing investors to develop our country.”



She also fired North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who is making a huge capital out of the recent presidential trips.



“If the National Democratic Congress (NDC) member, Okudzeto Ablakwa could charter a plane to get married then it’s nothing if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo flies in expensive jet.”



The President in the last few weeks has been widely criticised after it came to the fore that his recent visit to France, Belgium, and South Africa were done using an expensive private jet he rented using taxpayers money.



According to Okudzeto Ablakwa, his checks revealed that the extravagant trip cost the taxpayer a colossal sum of GHS2.8 million.



While the issue remains a focal point of discussion in the country, vibrant activist Hajia Adiza has released a video that directly replies the criticisms of the North Tongu MP.



The Kayayo President insists that if the MP and the erstwhile NDC government could spend taxpayers money to buy cars for women, then the President who has introduced the Free SHS programme can afford to fly in the best jets available.



“Even you (NDC) that misused the country’s money and used some to buy cars for girls you still bought a plane. If there is a plane better than the one Nana Addo used then he deserves to use that one,” Hajia Adiza notes.



The outspoken Kayayo National President while describing Okudzeto Ablakwa as a nobody indicates that if he was able to charter a plane to go and get married then there should be no qualms when a prominent person like President Akufo-Addo travels in an expensive jet.



She stressed that the NDC should be ashamed for criticising the jet used by the President, Hajia Adiza adds that Akufo-Addo needs to jail all persons that squandered money when the NDC was in power under John Mahama.



