‘Mahama’s E-Blocks was a hastened political decision’ - Yaw Opoku-Mensah

Regional News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: Pearlvis Atsu Kuadey, Contributor

The Deputy Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Education, Yaw Opoku-Mensah, has said that the E-Blocks initiative by the erstwhile NDC government was founded and envisioned on a hastened political premise without a proper plan.



According to him, if they (NDC) had employed all the necessary measures, they should have completed if not all at least 90% of the schools by the end of 2016 but that couldn't happen. To this effect, they only purported to create the narrative of constructing 200 schools which in reality was far-fetched.



In addressing the recent public comments about the state of the E-Blocks on Wontumi Morning Show, the deputy spokesperson disputed the claims by the Minority in Parliament that the current government has abandoned the E-Blocks started by John Mahama and the NDC government in 2014.



“Let me establish this fact here, the NDC never awarded a contract for 200 E-Blocks but rather 124 of them. Even with that, since its inception from 2014 to this period, only 60 of the E-Blocks have been completed. And out of the 60, the NDC before leaving power in 2017 had completed 29 of them to which the NPP government has completed 31 of the E-Blocks since 2017.”



Yaw Opoku-Mensah added that the claims which are being touted by the minority are far from the truth and just a political decoy to brandish the good people of Ghana and further discredit the Free SHS policy by the NPP government.



The deputy spokesperson believed that there wasn't any comprehensive analysis and consideration by the NDC government in the construction of the E-Blocks.



He buttressed his point by questioning the logic in building schools far away from the people; “building schools in those distant areas without a feasibility assessment as to whether the students can access it was an off-guard approach.



If the initiative wasn't a political one, how can you build a school which is not close to the people and never consider how to accommodate the students and tutors in the schools?"



The Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Education said that the ministry under the leadership of Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum is determined to create a robust education system in ensuring the realization of the Sustainable Development Goal agenda of the country.