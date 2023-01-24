‘Mahama’s 2nd coup d’etat’ – Presidential staffer reacts to Haruna Iddrisu's removal as Minority Leader

General News of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, an executive assistant and head of social media at the Office of the President, has alleged that the replacement of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, as Minority Leader, was orchestrated by ex-President John Dramani Mahama.



In a tweet shared on Friday, January 24, 2023, Teiko Tagoe also alleged that the removal of Haruna Iddrisu had the support of the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.



“John Dramani Mahama’s second coup d’etat in NDC leadership in Parliament, with the ultimate support of Chairman Asiedu Nketiah. Interesting times ahead,” parts of the tweet read.



The NDC appointed the former deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, as the minority leader in the 8th Parliament.



Other changes included, Kofi Armah Buah, MP for Ellembele, who is the new deputy Minority Chief Whip.



While Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is also retained as second deputy Minority Chief Whip.



The new changes were contained in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, from the National Democratic Congress. The letter was signed by NDC General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.



