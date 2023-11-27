Mahama’s 24-hour economy is what you need - Kwakye Ofosu tells youth

Politics of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a former Deputy Minister of Information, has told the youth of the country that the concept of a 24-hour economy policy, as being proposed by former President John Dramani Mahama, is precisely what they need.



According to him, the implementation of a 24-hour economy would lead to economic expansion, resulting in increased job opportunities for the youth, a 3news.com report has stated.



“If you are a young person out there, the bottom line for you with @JDMahama ‘s 24hr economy proposal is that he wants to create room for an expansion of economic activity so you can secure a job after the NPP's destruction of the economy and severe limitation of fiscal space,” Kwakye Ofosu said.



The 24-hour economy policy was announced by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, as one of the policies the new NDC administration will implement.



What is the 24-Hour Economy?



The 24-hour economy is simply an economic strategy that involves putting measures in place to ensure that businesses across various sectors in an economy operate both at night and in the day. In order words, there would be a night economy and a day economy.



The strategy is aimed at ensuring that the economy is as vibrant in the day as well as in the night so as to create more employment opportunities.



So essentially, businesses are to put measures in place to ensure that they are in operation every hour of the day. These measures include employing more staff and running a shift system.



WN/AE



