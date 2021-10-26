Mahama’s 1m ballot printing allegation baseless – Ephson

General News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Pollster and Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper, Ben Ephson, has challenged former President John Mahama to seek redress at the Supreme Court (SC) if he found any electoral malpractice in the just ended 2020 General Elections.



According to him, the stuffing of ballot boxes in order to win elections cannot work in the current electoral dispensation hence former President Mahama can go to court if he has any evidence.



“The EC is not perfect; I am saying that John Mahama is using the wrong route to force the EC, that is what I’m saying. If you are really focused, you said this and you petitioned this and the EC is not minding you. Go to where the EC will fear when the order is given or do you want to continue saying it is an attempt to say that the EC didn’t do his job? No, you are being reckless.



“If the EC is being irresponsible, go to the Supreme Court to make him responsible, that is my point,” Ben Ephson told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Tuesday.



The Electoral Commission has rejected claims by former President Mahama that the 2020 election was rigged in favour of President Akufo-Addo.



According to the commission, they are ready to welcome a police probe into the claims of Mr. Mahama.



“The former President has said the EC thumb printed one million ballot papers for the President of the Republic. This is untrue, and it is a great matter that undermines the credibility of the electoral system and should not be ignored.



“We see that our silence on this matter has dire consequences on public confidence in the Commission, and we want the police to investigate it,” Deputy Chairman of the EC in charge of Corporate Services, Dr Eric Bossman Asare said at a press conference on Monday.



Mr Mahama has described the 2020 polls as the worst election in Ghana’s history.



According to him, the election was marred by numerous irregularities which are unprecedented in the history of the country.



“2020 was Ghana’s worst election. If I was marking her, I would have given her an F. She is marking her own paper after the examination so she can give herself any mark she likes,” the former President who was flag bearer of the NDC in the 2020 polls told Cape FM in during his ‘Thank you tour’.