Mahama reports Akufo-Addo to UK’s Commonwealth Parliamentarians over abandoned projects

General News of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has told UK’s Commonwealth Parliamentarians that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has brazenly abandoned projects that were started by past administrations.



Mr Mahama said the practice of abandoned projects is an affront to Ghana’s Constitution.



He said the level of abandoned projects under the Akufo-Addo has never been witnessed before under previous governments.



“We didn’t see it as brazenly in other governments. It is something that is with this particular [Akufo-Addo/Bawumia] government,” he said.



Mr Mahama said these when the leadership of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association UK (CPA UK) visited and held discussions with him in Accra.



Members of the CPA UK are in Accra for a Trade and Security Workshop for the UK and African parliamentarians to explore how parliaments can address trade and security issues in the context of unexpected external events like COVID-19.



Led by the Cardiff South and Penarth Member of Parliament, Stephen Doughty, who represents the Labour Party, the delegation discussed with the former president issues of sub-regional security, effects of COVID-19 on the economy, affirmative action and the role of women in the growth of the economy, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the worrying issue of abandoning projects started by previous governments.



The Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 202 elections commended the UK Parliament and the CPA UK for its commitment to governmental accountability.



He however observed that Ghana has not reached “the height of democracy” that the UK epitomizes, where members of parliament could look into the face of the head of government, call him out over a wrong action and get him to feel remorseful.



