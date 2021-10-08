Mahama reacts to historic approval of Malaria vaccine by WHO

Health News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has described as heartwarming the approval of a Malaria vaccine by the World Health Organization.



He said it is also refreshing that for several years after trials, the vaccine has finally been approved.



In a statement, the former President wrote: ”It is heartwarming to learn of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) approval of a malaria vaccine after years of trial.



"It is refreshing and promising to learn that our expression of interest in 2016 to the WHO and active participation in the Malaria vaccine pilot programme has led to the approval of the vaccine to be deployed in Sub-Saharan Africa and other malaria-endemic regions.



"I am elated at the prospect of vaccinating millions of African children who will be saved from avoidable deaths as a result of this scientific and Public Health breakthrough.



"Thanks to Dr. Vasee Moorthy and his team at the World Health Organisation who responded favourably to Ghana’s expression of interest in the malaria vaccine programme in 2016.



"Congratulations to the WHO, Ghana’s Technical Working Group and the governments and people of Malawi and Kenya who joined us in the successful pilot immunisation programme.



"As Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the WHO, said, this is, 'a historic moment'."