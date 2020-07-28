Politics of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Mahama promises to create one million jobs by end of first term if elected

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang(Left) & John Dramani Mahama(Right)

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has vowed to create one million jobs in his first term if elected President in the December elections. John Mahama made the promise while speaking at the outdooring ceremony of his running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on Monday.



He said the next NDC government has plans to run an aggressive job and entrepreneurial programme.



John Dramani Mahama is targeting massive job creation if the NDC returns to power. This programme, he noted, will help to create 250,000 jobs in each year of his first term in office.



“Our plans include an aggressive job and entrepreneurial programme in the public and private sector; that will deliver a minimum of 250,000 jobs every year,” Mahama said.



“A total of 1,000,000 jobs across the country by the end of my term in office in 2024. We will put Ghanaians to work to earn a decent living.”



The former President also promised to introduce far-reaching reforms to fight corruption if elected President in the December polls.



According to him, the next NDC administration will be ruthless in dealing with corrupt political appointees and public sector workers.



“We will as part of an Integrity for Development action plan, launch ‘Operation Sting'.



“Operation Sting is an anti-corruption crusade, which under my watch will involve massive, far-reaching and practical governmental reforms. It will be ruthless against all corrupt political appointees and public sector workers,” Mahama added.

