Mahama plans to come and finish the new meat on the ‘bones’ he left – Rev. Ayensu

General News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Superintendent Minister of the Amakom Circuit of the Methodist church Kumasi Diocese, Rt. Rev. Stephen R. Bosomtwe Ayensu, has made reference to a 2013 State of the Nation Address by former President John Mahama and said even God will not allow him to come back to power.



Rt. Rev. Bosomtwe Ayensu who has faced attacks from the opposition NDC following his serial criticism of former President John Mahama said he will not stop talking about the ex-President.



Rev. Ayensu said Mr. Mahama told the country in 2013 that the meat was “down to the bones” and wondered for what motive Mr. Mahama is seeking a comeback.



The Methodist man of God wondered whether Mr. Mahama plans to eat off the little meat on the “bones."



“Does he [Mahama] now want to come and finish the little meat that has come on the bones again?” Rev. Ayensu asked Akwasi Aboagye on Neat FM.



It will be recalled in his State of the Nation address to Parliament on Thursday, February 21, 2013, then-President Mahama declared to Ghanaians that “Mr. Speaker, the meat is now down to the bones and it is now time for serious rethinking about the level of wages in relation to our national competitiveness and the related productivity issues. It is said to whom much is given, much is expected.”



In the Neat FM interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Rev. Ayensu said Ghanaians must not forget what former President John Mahama said and did as President.





“Was it not Mr. Dramani who told us the meat was down to the bones as President? You remember. Now that we have worked and tried to move on, he wants to come back and take the little meat accumulated on the bones.”



Rev. Ayensu said even “Heaven will not permit for that to happen.”



He said if politicians don’t want people like him to speak on political issues, they the politicians should also not have any business with the Bible.