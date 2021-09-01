Mahama planned to name Afari Military hospital after Kufuor – Captain Smart

General News of Wednesday, 1 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama had planned to name a military hospital in the Ashanti Region after John Agyekum Kufuor, the second president under Ghana’s fourth Republican constitution.



The hospital located in the Atwima-Nwabiagya District has recently become the subject of scrutiny after Accra-based Onua TV reported about how the completed 500-bed facility is being left to rot.



Captain Smart of Onua TV who disclosed the state of the facility on his morning show, Maakye, said the original idea was for the hospital located in Afari to be named after Kufuor who is an indigene of Atwima.



“In the wisdom of Mahama, he wanted to call the hospital J. A. Kufuor Military Hospital, President Kufuor who is a relation of mine is from the Atwima. So the idea was to name this whole military hospital after J. A. Kufuor – i.e. the J. A. Kufuor 38 Military Hospital,” he said.



The hospital, a Eurojet project, according to Captain Smart was completed by 2018 December – as engineers had assured; and that in 2019 oxygen cylinders were procured and transferred to the premises but have been abandoned to the mercy of rodents, insects and the weather.



According to a Daily Graphic story of October 2016, the facility was 90% complete at the time with the remaining 10% of work being the installation of state-of-the-art machines that had arrived at Tema at the time.



The opposition National Democratic Congress has piled pressure on the government to inaugurate projects started under the Mahama administration citing the Afari hospital as one of such.



The New Patriotic Party’s General Secretary John Boadu in a recent press conference spoke about the completion of the particular hospital as one of those that the Akufo-Addo government has completed.



Government, two weeks back, rolled out Agenda 111 – the building of district and regional hospitals – a project deemed the largest infrastructure drive in Ghana’s healthcare ecosystem.







