Mahama only good at investing in nonexisting ‘akonfem’, reject him – Afia Akoto

Afia Akoto, Deputy CEO of MASLOC

Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Afia Akoto says the only thing John Dramani Mahama is good at is buying Guinea fowl with monies meant for development.



According to her, Ghanaians gave John Dramani Mahama the mandate some years ago to ensure that their lives are made better but John Dramani Mahama who is incompetent at leadership invested the country’s money in buying Guinea fowls.



What to her is the saddest is the fact that the supposed Guinea fowls were said to have flown to Burkina Faso and therefore cost the state some good amount of money which could have been invested into the development of the country.



She noted that the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has during his short stay in office ensured that the country enjoys the best of everything including free Senior High School education.



Apart from Free Education, she touted the achievement of the NPP in handling the COVID-19 pandemic and the government’s ability to provide free water and electricity although times are hard globally.



“Like the parable of the talents. A father gave three people talents when he was travelling the first one called John Dramani Mahama invested his in buying guinea fowls which were later reported to have flown to Burkina Faso. The other also invested the talent in providing Free Senior High Education and also help develop the country so when you’re going to vote, you need to vote for the one who invested his talents to making lives better,” she told the people of Akwatia.



She used the opportunity to remind the constituents of Akwatia on the need to vote for Ernest Kumi to consolidate the gains made by the NPP in its second term.

