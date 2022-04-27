Mahama must stop using criticism of government to project himself - Caders

General News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

The cadres of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region have taken issues with former President Mahama occasionally firing criticisms at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in the name of the NDC.



According to Comrade Fred Atsu Anthony and Comrade Nelson Adu, the former President’s incursions wrongly create the impression that he is the leader of the NDC even though he has not been elected so.



“Anytime Mr. Mahama speaks, there is a certain ring to it which creates the impression that he is the leader of the NDC, but that is not the case,” Comrade Atsu Anthony said.



He added, “per our party’s constitution, when the NDC is not in power and has not elected a flagbearer, the leader of the party is the national Chairman, in this case, Hon. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.”



The Cadres are therefore demanding that, “Mr. Mahama stops usurping the authority of the Chairman by criticizing in the name of the NDC because the NDC is not synonymous with John Mahama.”



The call is coming after the former President’s latest criticism of the NPP government in which he blamed the Akufo-Addo government for squandering Ghc33 billion windfall from the COVID-19 pandemic on the 2020 election campaigns.



Mr. Mahama made the criticism while addressing the 24th African Business Conference organised by the Harvard Business School.



Following the criticism, the media has been reporting it as a criticism coming from “leader of the opposition NDC.”



But this has not gone down well with some people in the NDC who want the name and image of Mr. Mahama to be decoupled from the NDC.



This is because of the latest forecast by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) of the UK which said that the 2024 election will be won by the NDC, but only if the party elects a different presidential candidate from John Mahama.



For people like Mr. Atsu Anthony who addressed a press conference at Dawhenya, the EIU report is a wake-up call for the NDC.



At the press conference, Mr. Atsu Anthony was flanked by Mr. Nelson Adu, another Cadre.



Meanwhile, Mr. Anthony, who is one of some 4,000 ex-workers of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority who were retrenched in 2002 without their severance benefits has written to the NDC Chairman, Ofosu-Ampofo, to help the ex-workers get their due.In a March 12, 2022 letter, he enumerated the injustice that the ex-workers have had to suffer after they were retrenched by the Kufuor government and how they have lived in poverty and pain.



At the press conference, Mr. Nelson Adu also pointed out that issues like the injustice suffered by the GPHA ex-workers are the reason why the NDC must shun John Mhama and elect a new leader.



“Mr. Mahama is now damaged goods. For instance, if he leads the NDC again in 2024, none of the 4,000 ex-workers of the GPHA and their families and friends will vote for him because of how he wickedly neglected to even reply their letters when he was president and they begged him for justice,” Mr. Nelson Adu said.