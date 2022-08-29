Mahama must have a second look at his 'extremely harsh' comment about judiciary – Obiri Yeboah

Politics of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has called on former President John Dramani Mahama to be circumspect about his utterances to the judiciary.



According to him, dragging the image of the Supreme Court in the mud is ‘unacceptable’.



Addressing a conference of lawyers of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Sunday, 28 August 2022, Mr. Mahama bemoaned that the judiciary is facing a credibility crisis as a result of perceived hostility and political bias in legal proceedings, especially at the apex courts.



To him, the judiciary is “broken” under the leadership of Justice Anin-Yeboah, and hoped that a “new Chief Justice” will lead more serious image for the judiciary in the future since to him, the current leadership of the judiciary cannot lead that rebirth process.



“There is therefore the urgent need for the Ghanaian Judiciary to work to win the trust and confidence of the citizenry and erase the widely held perception of hostility and political bias in legal proceedings at the highest courts of the land.



“Unfortunately, we have no hope that the current leadership of our judiciary can lead such a process of change. We can only hope that a new Chief Justice will lead a process to repair the broken image that our judiciary has acquired over the last few years,” Mahama submitted over the weekend.



He also explained the extent to which recent calls to resort to the courts have been met with ridicule because people are losing trust in the judicial process.



Mahama specifically referenced the tag ‘Unanimous FC,’ ascribed to the Supreme Court rulings that are perceived to be politically tainted and skewed to favour especially the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, government.



But Nana Obiri Yeboah in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show said Mr Mahama’s comment was “extremely harsh”.



“He must have a second look at his comment,” he added.