Mahama must apologize to NDC for the frosty relationship with Rawlings - Moshake

Politics of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: Nana Bonsu, Contributor

Stephen Ashitey Adjei, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Executive Member at the Tema East branch of the party has reiterated that former President Mahama’s mismanagement of the late founder of the NDC is one of the main things that cost the NDC power, asking Mr. Mahama this time round to apologize to the NDC.



In a write-up, he says that the chaotic relationship between former President Mahama and former President Rawlings became a festering ground for a lot of disaffection within the party and that this caused disunity that in turn led to the party losing the campaign battles with its main opponents, the NPP.



“We are all in opposition today because of Mr. Mahama’s mistakes, chief among them, his mismanagement of our party Founder. It is only fair that he apologizes to the party and show remorse,” Moshake wrote.



And according to him, the best remorse that John Mahama can show to the NDC is to bow out of the next flagbearership race so way can be made for others in the party to step up to the plate in 2024.



Mr. Ashitey Adjei, who is a known critic of the former President has been hard on John Mahama over his chaotic relationship with Rawlings when he was President because according to him, Mahama’s poor rapport with the party Founder was due to advice he accepted from the NPP’s former President John Agyekum Kufuor.



Kufuor, he has maintained, got cozy with Mr. Mahama and turned him against Rawlings because of Rawlings’ fierce criticism of the Kufuor government from 2001 to 2009.



“The decision to listen and side with Kufuor against Rawlings is what led to the Mahama government losing the proper sense of priority with national projects; it is also what led to Mr. Mahama neglecting members of his own party during his Presidency.



“And now that we have come into opposition, the common trend is that NDC members are worst off because of the neglect they suffered when the opportunity came for the party to build them up with Mahama’s presidency,” Moshake wrote.



He acknowledged that the former President has since apologized to the NDC for being the party leader who led the NDC into opposition but says that the gesture was not enough.



“If Mr. Mahama really means the apologies that he has rendered then he should prove it by showing proper repentance and remorse – he should walk away from the 2024 flagbearership of the party.



“This way we will be sure that he really means it when he says he is sorry for being the leader who led us into defeat,” Moshake wrote.