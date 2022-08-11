Mahama mourns with Julius Debrah on loss of brother

Politics of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina, have visited former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, and his family to commiserate with them on the death of their brother, husband, and son, Isaac Kwabena Nkansah Debrah.



Mr. Mahama, who was accompanied by his siblings, Peter, Alfred, Hawa, and Ibrahim, expressed the condolences of the Mahama family to Mr. Debrah, the wife of the deceased, and the larger Debrah family.



Isaac Debrah passed on at the 37 Military Hospital on Friday, July 29, 2022.



The deceased, popularly known as Cambodia, was a younger brother of the former Chief of Staff and a Senior Adviser to President Mahama.



The family said the funeral will take place in Accra in early September.