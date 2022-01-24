Mahama managed economy better than Akufo-Addo – Jinapor

Politics of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu, John Abdulai Jinapor, has said former President John Dramani Mahama performed better than President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in terms of economic development.



Illustrating the difference in the performance of the two gentlemen, the former Deputy Minister of Energy under the Mahama administration who is a senior brother of President Akufo-Addo’s Minister of Lands and Natural Recourses Samuel Abu Jinapor, likened the performance of the two leaders to the long distance between Accra and Paga.



“The difference between Mahama and Akufo-Addo is like traveling from Accra to Paga” he said.



John Jinapor claimed that under the 4-year tenure of John Dramani Mahama, the total expenditure settled at “¢149 billion but, the current president has accumulated a total of ¢274 billion in four years.”



The opposition lawmaker stated the economy is currently on life support with some 214 billion debt hanging around its neck, which accounts for 80% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



On capital expenditure, John Jinapor said it has plummeted under this administration.



He said these while speaking at the ongoing NDC Townhall Meeting at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi on Monday, January 24.



The program is under the theme “Ghana’s Ailing Economy and the Obnoxious E-Levy Policy.”