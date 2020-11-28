General News of Saturday, 28 November 2020

Mahama laconically asks noisy Vuvuzela man at a Suhum rally to mute or leave

John Dramani Mahama, the NDC flagbearer, during a campaign tour of Suhum in the Eastern Region recently, asked a Vuvuzela man to leave if he did not want to listen.



Mahama was addressing a durbar of the chiefs and people of Suhum at night.



“Please Vuvuzela [player], mute the noise,” Mahama said laconically in Twi “If you won’t listen you may leave.”



John Dramani Mahama campaigned in Suhum some three weeks ago which is when the video was recorded.



Ghanaians will be heading to the polls on December 7 to elect a president and 275 parliamentarians to steer the affairs of the nation for a four-year term.



With less than 10 days to the election, corruption is now trending and Mahama was making a point about how corrupt the incumbent NPP is.



So go and look into that fund, there is some money. And they [NPP] went and searched and they took 1.2 billion. Out of that 1.2 billion, they used 600 million….” Mahama was explaining in Twi but had to stop and motion with his right hand, “Please Vuvuzela [player] mute the noise. “If you won’t listen you may leave.”



Then Mahama continued with his address.



A video on that event has now gone viral.



Vuvuzelas players are known to make a lot of noise with their horn instrument, often not in tandem with the moment, and the continuous buzzing noise they make can be often jarring to the ear.



Vuvuzela was introduced into global culture during the 2010 FIFA Men’s World Cup in South Africa by South Africans.



Ahead of the Mundial, there were calls to ban Vuvuzela so that footballers are not distracted from the sound of the referee’s whistle.



However, FIFA decided against the idea, saying its part of the way the home fans expressed themselves.



Vuvuzela soon thereafter found its way into every culture and into the English dictionary.



