Mahama jabs EC for directing NDC to send proposals to IPAC

General News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Former President and NDC’s 2020 Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama says the Electoral Commission’s posturing towards the party’s proposed reforms and subsequent directive for it to be sent to the Interparty Advisory Committee, IPAC is surprising.



According to him, such actions further fuel suspicions and conclusions drawn about the bias nature of the Commission.



John Mahama accompanied by his 2020 Running Mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, his former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, and some party national executives was speaking in an interview on GBC URA Radio in Bolgatanga on his ‘Thank You Tour’ in the Upper East Region.



John Dramani Mahama described the EC’s directive as “the most absurd request.” “Where is the inter-party advisory committee, where is their offices, where does it exist?” he added. “IPAC is an advisory committee to the EC and IPAC is housed by the EC and it’s the EC that calls IPAC meetings.



So how can you ask that the letter be given to IPAC? Who is IPAC?” he further explained in an interview with GBC URA Radio in Upper East.



The NDC 2020 flagbearer explained that the directive is an indication that the Commission is being unreceptive to the party.



“These are some of the absurd things this committee does that make us feel it’s hostile to our party, I mean, the right place to send the letter is to the Electoral Commission,” he emphasized.



For him, the right decision is for the EC to “call an IPAC meeting and table it. You can’t say take your letter to IPAC.”



John Mahama who was billed to meet members of Upper East Regional House of Chiefs and Clergymen in the region also served notice that the NDC has learnt lessons from the proceedings of the 2021 Election petition case and will fight any future elections on the ground and not at the Courts.



“The posture of the Electoral Commission before, during, and after the elections has just shown a certain hostility against our party but we’ve learned our lessons,” the NDC flagbearer said.



He went on to say, “Elections are won on the grounds, not Supreme Court. Next time we will take due notice of that. We are going to fight and make sure the right things are done.”