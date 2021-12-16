Mahama is under immense pressure not to engage me - Koku Anyidoho claims

General News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Former NDC General Secretary and now CEO of Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho has thrown the gauntlet to former President John Dramani Mahama for a sit-down talk regarding accusations levelled against him by some loyalists of the latter.



According to him, the conversation will bring closure to the never-ending saga of a supposed running battle with Mr Mahama.



Speaking on Okay Fm's Ade Akye Abia programme, he explained that several attempts to meet John Mahama has proven futile as the then Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah who was his friend had to write him off.



"I personally drove to Julius Debrah's house at Dome demanding to see the former president but Julius told me that he was under immense pressure not to engage me.



"I just need to engage him for him to know that claims that i hate him are false and also let him know that all that boys have been telling him about me are lies.



"Kwame (referring to the host), for me to be at peace with John Mahama and for him to be president again, we must have that open conversation.



“I never went to John Mahama’s office when he was president, I was considered an enemy to him. But did he do anything to dispel that information?” he said



