Mahama is the richest person in NDC – Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mahama is the richest NDC member, hence, nobody can contest him



Agyapong says Mahama shouldn't act like an angel



Agyapong was reacting to a 2020 election



Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Assin Central MP, has indicated that former President John Dramani Mahama remains influential in the NDC because he is the richest person in the party.



Reacting to a 2020 interview the former president granted Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Agyapong stated that Mahama, as an MP used to borrow from the NDC welfare committee in Parliament, “today President Mahama from Vice President to President; you’re the richest person in NDC, that is why NDC is afraid that somebody contests him for the flagbearship.”



“President Mahama used to borrow from NDC welfare, how come that he became a Vice President and later President for one term, you’re the richest person in NDC. NDC electorates decided to vote against you Mahama because of your family members, today, you are able to speak against Akufo-Addo and his family?” Kennedy Agyapong quizzed while speaking on Net 2 TV.



He indicated that if the current President is doing what Mahama did in 2016 - cronyism and favouritism, then he needs to be punished for it because he does not condone such behaviours from our leaders.



He alleged that, before John Dramani Mahama left office in 2016, he signed a Bauxite contract for his brother Ibrahim Mahama, something which he considers as worst than what President Akufo-Addo is doing and he should be punished for it as well.



He charged the NPP communicators to come out and respond to John Dramani Mahama any time he speaks.



“Why should I be doing Yaw Buaben Asamoa’s job. This is the work of Yaw Buaben to come out as a Communications Director to respond accordingly. Today, I’m responding to Mahama for you people to see…” he noted.



Background



Former President John Dramani Mahama, has stated that, before he left office in 2016 Ghana’s economy was much better before he handed over to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Speaking to Kwesi Pratt Jnr in an interview, the former president indicated that, Ghana’s economic growth at the time was projected by the World Bank and IMF to be 8% with the incoming government not working to achieve that growth.



“We handed him a very much better economy; growth has been projected at 8% for 2017. They had nothing to do with that growth; the World Bank and IMF had projected the growth because of the work that we had done in 2016,” John Dramani Mahama said.



He added, “I left him $300 million in the stabilisation fund for a day such as this when Coronavirus struck…I left him $270 million in the sinking fund…I left 270 million in the Ghana infrastructure investment fund; I left him revenue from two new oil fields. All the development of infrastructure that did in this country in my four years as President was with only the jubilee field, one oil field…so, he’s got three, four, five times more oil revenue in his period than I got, but what is there to show for it, virtually nothing.”



Mahama further indicated that the current government together with the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, were hiding the true state of the economy from Ghanaians and now, since Ghana was affected by the novel Coronavirus, they have quickly linked the economic difficulties to the pandemic.



“The economy is in a mess but how did we end here? He [Akufo-Addo] said ‘yeti sika so enso ekum di yen’ – we are hungry while sitting on money – where is that money, are we not still sitting on it…,” he noted.



