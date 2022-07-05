Mahama is the best president in the 4th Republic when it comes to infrastructure - Captain Smart

General News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Renowned broadcaster, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has described former President John Dramani Mahama as the best president Ghana has had, particularly in the area of infrastructural development.



Captain Smart asserts that none of Ghana's 4th Republic presidents, not even former President John Agyekum Kufuor, could match Mahama's performance.



Speaking on his Maakye show on Onua TV, monitored by GhanaWeb, the senior journalist added that most of the infrastructural projects being undertaken by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, including the Pokuase Interchange, were initiated by ex-President Mahama.



“Legon Hospital (University of Ghana Hospital) was built by Mahama... the Ridge Hospital was built by Mahama, the 38 Kufuor Military Hospital in Afari was built by John Mahama, Konongo Hospital was built by John Mahama, Bank of Ghana Hospital Mahama, name them.



“Mahama got the loan for the Pokuase Interchange, you can ask the finance minister. Tell me when this 8th Parliament approved the loan for the interchange. Mahama cut sod for the construction of the interchange to commence, and because of shame Osafo-Maafo so went to cut sod when Nana Addo become president.



“This is the sixth year of Nana Addo’s presidency, which hospital has he built, a hospital that he started and completed. Nana Addo said he has completed 10000km of roads, the roads minister goes to Parliament and gives a different figure, the finance minister also gives his own figures. Let me tell you the truth; when it comes to the fourth Republic that we are in, the best president in terms of infrastructure is John Dramani Mahama. Nana himself knows, nobody can beat Mahama not even JA Kufuor,” he said in Twi.



He added that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has not completed even one infrastructure project in Accra.



Smart made these remarks while reacting to arguments that Mahama’s government went for an International Monetary Fund (IMF) because of his poor management of Ghana’s economy.



NPP communicators say Akufo-Addo’s administration is going for an IMF bailout because of external factors including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.



