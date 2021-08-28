Mahama is struggling to recover from 2020 Election defeat - John Boadu

Politics of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

John Boadu, the General secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said former president John Mahama is struggling to recover from the 2020 election defeat.



Addressing a news conference in Accra on Thursday (26 August), Boadu said the Akufo-Addo-led government is focused on delivering on its promise to Ghanaians and will not be distracted by Mahama’s tantrums.



“As we speak, he is embarking on a nationwide thank you tour to thank Ghanaians for rejecting his incompetence and insensitivity. Apparently, he was deceiving everybody. He hasn’t still accepted his faith.



"He is still in a campaign mood, stopping at nothing at firing salvos and peddling lies at the current President and the NPP government. We are really not worried about his distractions because our President is focused on delivering the public good,” Boadu said.



“Once again we insist that it is clear defeated candidate Mahama is yet to recover from the 2020 election loss. After deceiving a few of his supporters to attempt mayhem on the roads, he has the audacity to talk about averting civil war?“ he said.



Boadu added: “His inept petition was dismissed by the Supreme Court in a public hearing where he went to court with no evidence whatsoever. He denigrates the military with talk about arm twisting?



"Except John Mahama and his cohorts in the NDC, the entire world hailed the 2020 elections. A solid record of running the entire election in six months at the height of the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic.”