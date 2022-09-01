Mahama is sabotaging Duffour’s Ahotor Project - NDC Activist

Regional News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

An activist of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region, Edzrolali Ajorlolo, is accusing former President John Dramani Mahama of using the national leadership of the NDC to frustrate a popular self-help program that a leading member of the party and flagbearer hopeful has packaged for the party’s grassroots members.



According to Mr. Edzrolali Ajorlolo, former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s ‘Ahotor’ project is being deliberately encumbered by the party’s leadership, led by Chairman Ofosu Ampofo.



“Why is Ofosu Ampofo telling Dr. Kwabena Duffuor to bring logistics for the Ahotor project so that the party can take charge and administer it?” Mr. Ajorlolo asked in a statement that he released.



According to him, “everything about this demand smacks of nothing but sabotage to a fine project that an illustrious and big hearted son of our party has brought on board for the benefit of our impoverished grassroots.”



Duffuor’s “Ahotor” project has been a hit with the NDC’s grassroots since it was introduced earlier in the year.



At its heart, it is a self-help project purposed to rally members of the NDC to unite efforts towards attracting funds in the form of loans for investment into livelihood projects for themselves.



With Duffuor being a much sought-after man to lead the NDC in 2024, the ‘Ahotor’ project has been a run-away hit with the party’s rank and file, with many seeing the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana as the man who has initiated means to correct marginalization that NDC members suffered during the presidency of Mahama due to neglect.



It is in spite of this excitement around the project that the NDC’s National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, recently asked Dr. Duffuor to yield the whole ‘Ahotor’ project to the national leadership of the NDC if he truly means business.



“It is not difficult at all to see that Ofosu Ampofo’s move is aimed to cripple the Ahotor project so that the massive love and popularity that Dr. Duffuor is enjoying will be quenched. And if it is Ofosu Ampofo who is making this demand, then you know that former President Mahama is behind it because he and Mahama belong to the same conspiracy,” Edzrolali Adjorlolo said.



He warned that, “we will not sit down and allow Mahama to use his proxies in the party to frustrate this good project by Duffuor out of political mischief and gamesmanship because, we still remember that the problems that the Ahotor project is aiming to address, were caused by Mahama’s neglect while he was president in the first place.”



Edzrolali Adjorlolo further questioned the intentions behind the demand by Ofosu-Ampofo asking why the national Chairman has not similarly asked former President Mahama to submit all his personal campaign projects to the party leadership.



“Hasn’t Mr. John Mahama too been running campaign programs; why is it that for him, Ofosu-Ampofo has not demanded that he surrenders them to the party?“



He continued, “if you consider the fact that in the 2016 elections that led to us losing power, Mr. Mahama was running his campaign with his own team from the Jubilee House to the neglect of the party, then you see that what Ofosu-Ampofo is demanding of Duffuor is hypocritical.”