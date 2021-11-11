Mahama is not the solution you're looking for - NPP

General News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The NPP held a press conference on Mahama's Thank You tour



• Yaw Buaben Asamoa says Mahama is promoting lies



• Mahama has been trying to return to the presidency



The leadership of the New Patriotic Party has said that if Ghanaians are looking for a solution in the personality of John Dramani Mahama and his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), then they are looking in the wrong direction.



Yaw Buaben Asamoa, who is the Communications Director of the NPP, says that the alternative cannot be the former president.



Speaking at a press conference on Thursday afternoon, November 11, 2021, and reported by graphic.com.gh, the NPP executive said John Mahama is only exhibiting desperation with all that he has been doing lately.



The former president just ended his ‘Thank You tour’ around the country. During an address to end the tour, he reassured Ghanaians that his party, the NDC, looks to returning to power in 2025 so as to save the country from a number of things they have listed as having gone wrong.



“The former President Mahama is just desperate to rule the country again, hence making false claims of having all the answers to the country’s problems. Mr Mahama had the chance to rule the country, he messed up the country's economy, and therefore has no moral right to be claiming that he has solutions to the country’s problems,” a paraphrased portion of the report by graphic.com.gh said.



He went on to state that as part of this agenda of desperation, the former president has also gone on a tantrum-throwing spree, all in attempt to buy into the minds of Ghanaians but this would not wash.







