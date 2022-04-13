Mahama is not an angel, his administration was not perfect – Sam George

General News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sam George believes John Mahama will be back in 2024



Mahama will fix mess created by Akufo-Addo government



Sam George says current government has failed



President John Dramani Mahama’s time as president was not a perfect era nor was he an angel, remarks from his one-time staffer and now Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George.



The legislator believes it is only a matter of time before his former boss will be back in the Presidency, “to pick up from where he left off,” and to fix the mess that the current government is creating.



In a Facebook interview in the studios of Omega Live TV in the United Kingdom, Sam George stressed that Mahama had a track record in fixing challenges and he will be back in 2024 to do that.



“President Mahama is not an angel, his administration was not perfect but compared to this administration, he is an angel. It is like comparing an angel and a demon and I am confident that President Mahama has learnt a lot from the mistakes that were made in the four years that he had the opportunity to lead our country.



“Another four years will see him pick up from where he left it off and basically try to fix the rot that had been done by this administration,” he stressed.



Sam George cited how in 2008, Mahama and his then-boss, John Evans Atta Mills, came into government to fix challenges inherited from the John Agyekum Kuffuor-New Patriotic Party, NPP, government.



“He (Mahama) has done it before with his boss John Mills in inheriting JA Kufuor” be pointed at the single spine and the financial strain on the economy, adding: “He has got a track record of fixing things, he inherited dumsor, fixed dumsor before he left.



“This is a man who has a proven track record with four years to fix Akufo-Addo’s mess, if there is anyone who I can trust, it is John Dramani Mahama,” he added.



Mahama was Vice President to Mills till Mills’ passing in 2012, Mahama contested and won presidential polls later that year.



In 2016, he lost a re-election bid to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and missed out a second time in 2020. He is largely tipped to contest come 2024 even though he has yet to confirm his candidature.