Mahama is for nation building, Akufo-Addo is for family and friends - NDC communicator

General News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

A member of the communication team of the National Democratic Congress has said that John Mahama is more visionary than Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



"...the difference between John Mahama and the current President His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is that the former is a visionary leader and the latter is a family and friends leader," says a member of the Communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Victor Quarshi Adonu.



Victor who was reacting to "economic hardship" and the level of corruption in a panel discussion on Neat FM’s Me Man Nti programme lamented over the fact that corruption has become "worst" under the ruling government.



"...things are not going well and the level of corruption is worst...this NPP administration described themselves as saints and tagged Mahama's government as incompetent but look at what is happening now..."



