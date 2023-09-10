Mahama is corrupt, but Akufo-Addo has ‘showed us levels’ – Martin Kpebu

General News of Sunday, 10 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has said that he is tired of the two political parties that have ruled Ghana in the 4th Republic, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to him, the NDC and the NPP have nothing new to offer Ghanaians because they are all full of corrupt individuals.



Speaking during a panel discussion on TV3, on September 9, 2023, Martin Kpebu said that the only difference is that the NPP has proved to be more corrupt than the NDC because the level of corruption seen under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is way more than that of ex-President John Dramani Mahama.



“We are tired of the NDC and the NPP, they are the same. Expect it is proven that now, the NDC is less corrupt than the NPP. Because of the gargantuan corruption we are facing today.



“Mahama was also corrupt but Akufo-Addo’s own is on a grander skill. He (Akufo-Addo) is the mother serpent of corruption. So, we want to get something different from NDC and NPP,” he said.



The lawyer also rejected the assertions that former NPP flagbearer hopeful Alan Kyerematen should contest in the 2024 election as an independent candidate.



He said that he wants the clergy in the country to join forces and choose a candidate who would challenge the NDC and NPP in the 2024 elections.



“I don’t support Alan for an independent candidate. I have made it clear that the people, I support for an independent candidate are the churches. Let the churches come together, the Catholic Church, the Pentecostals, the Charismatic, the Chief Imam and his people, they should come together and give us a candidate to rival the NDC and the NPP."



BAI/OGB



