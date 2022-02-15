Mahama is NDC’s ‘konongo kaya’ - NDC Executive

General News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: Nana Boateng, Contributor

Stephen Ashitey Adjei, the Tema East National Democratic Congress (NDC) firebrand Executive Member, is accusing former President Mahama of holding the party hostage.



In a write-up on happenings in the party, Mr. Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly called “Moshake,” lamented that Mr. Mahama’s hostage taking is making it impossible for other presidential materials in the party to rise to leadership of the party.



“And yet Mr. Mahama cannot win elections for us. The whole problem for the NDC is that John Mahama has become our ‘Konongo Kaya’” Moshake wrote.



He explains that ‘Konongo Kaya’ is a Twi terminology for a person who is unable to accomplish a task but is also not willing to make way for others to try.



“The ‘Konongo Kaya’ behaviour is such an annoying one because you essentially have an unresourceful bully who is forcing you to be marking time rather than marching forward. This is what Mr. John Mahama has become for the NDC.”



Moshake called on the NDC to “rise and reject this one man ‘Konongo Kaya’ who is holding all of us to ransom so that we can move forward and achieve the victories we deserve as the party which birthed the Fourth Republic.”



He urged the party to “use every legal means to ensure that Mr. John Mahama does not lead the NDC into failure again in the 2024 elections,” adding, “the NDC has given John Mahama enough opportunities to prove himself and he has shown himself to be an unattractive candidate to Ghanaians.”



Moshake also called on “all the good leadership materials in the great NDC to rise up and make a stand for the soul of our party because we cannot just sit and allow one man to hold us to ransom for so many years as if there are no men and women of revolutionary spirits among us.”



Meanwhile, he also called on delegates of the party to vote against the former President if he stands again for re-election as the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 election.



“I call on all delegates of the NDC to rise up to our duty to rescue our party from this ‘Konongo Kayya’ hostage crisis,” Moshake concluded.