Mahama in USA, addresses convocation at world's largest Christian university

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Dramani Mahama is in Virginia, USA where he has addressed the 500 CEO Summit organized by the Liberty University, the largest Christian University in the world.



Mr. Mahama spoke in a Wednesday morning address at the University Community at a Convocation Ceremony.



His schedule also includes the delivery of the keynote speech at the Opening Celebration Dinner of the 500 CEO Summit in the form of a Q & A and meet various business and student groups.



President Mahama, an advocate of the African Continental Free Trade Area who has been speaking and promoting economic growth in Africa, will join other leading American and World business leaders to discuss faith, business, and leadership.



The former president is expected to push for investment and the areas that require critical business partnership on the continent, and describe to American CEOs, how to get started doing business with Africa.



Mr. Mahama will on Friday deliver a lecture on “Reforming Institutions and Strengthening Legal Frameworks: The role of African governments” at the Howard School Court Room. The lecture will be hosted by the Georgetown and Howard Universities.