Mahama imposter who defrauded businessman of GH¢50,000 granted bail

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A known communicator of the opposition National Democratic Congress alleged to have used the name of former President John Dramani Mahama to defraud a businessman has been granted bail by a Kumasi Circuit court.



Gabriel Agah is facing charges of defrauding by false pretense after he was alleged to have used the name of the former president to extort an amount of GH¢150,000 from one Nana Opoku Agyemang.



The suspect on his first appearance in court somewhere in December 2021 was remanded into custody.



On his second appearance on Wednesday, December 5, 2021, the suspect was admitted to a bail sum of GH¢100,000 with three sureties, one to be justified with a landed property.



The bail application came after he had spent nearly two weeks in police custody. The case has been adjourned to Wednesday, February 2, 2022, to allow the Police to conduct further investigation into the matter.



Background



Gabriel Agah was arrested by the Ashanti Regional Police Command in December 2021, at the Manhyia Palace during the observation of the Akwasidae festival.



The suspect is said to have attempted to defraud the Chief Executive Officer of O. A. Transport, Opoku Agyemang having already succeeded in taking some GH¢50,000 from the businessman.



The suspect had informed the businessman on phone that he was former President John Mahama and needed some cash for medical care abroad.



The businessman is said to have released the money to the suspect because he said former President Mahama sent him for the cash on his behalf.



After several months of no communication from the suspect, Mr Agyemang received another call from the suspect pretending he is the former President and requested an additional one hundred thousand Ghana cedis.



According to the O. A. boss, the suspect promised to make him a big businessman if the NDC wins the 2024 elections. The businessman requested they meet at the Akwasidae Festival celebration for the money.



Upon meeting the suspect, the businessman insisted on meeting the former President himself but this was unsuccessful leading to the arrest.