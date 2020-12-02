Politics of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Mahama ignorant of what it takes to be a Lawmaker shocking – Hamid

Mustapha Hamid, Minister, Zongo and Inner City Development

Minister of Zongo and Inner City Development Dr. Mustapha Hamid has expressed shock at claims by the former President of Ghana and leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) calls on the NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate for Damongo to go to his father’s hometown to contest for the seat there.



MyNewsGh.com reported from the NDC leader’s tour of the Damongo Constituency where he asked the Parliamentary Candidate for the NPP Samuel Abu Jinapor to go back to his father’s hometown to contest for the seat there.



The NDC leader while asking the Deputy Chief of Staff to forget about the Damongo seat cited an example with his experience where he was asked to rather contest Bole Bamboi seat rather than the seat in his mother’s hometown.



But reacting to the position of the former President and leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama, Dr. Mustapha Hamid said it’s shocking that the former President does not know what it takes to contest to be a lawmaker.



“It’s amazing that a former President does not know what it takes to contest to be a Parliamentarian. It’s Amazing, Amazing, Amazing,” he said at a news conference held on December 2, 2020.



He indicated that the former President is confused and the NPP and the people of Ghana decided to get off his bicycle in 2016 and there is no going back because he will end up in a ditch.

