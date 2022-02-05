Mahama hates me for not helping him undermine Atta-Mills - Anyidoho

General News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Founder and CEO of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has said that former President John Dramani Mahama dislikes him over his refusal to collaborate with him in undermining the late former President John Evans Atta Mills.



According to him, he has not enjoyed a favorable relationship with the former president over the said development.



In a social media post, the former deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress questioned why John Dramani Mahama did not allow his vice, the late Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, undermine him as well when he assumed the reigns of the country.



Samuel Koku Anyidoho stressed that he did not have any regret for not supporting the plot of the former president.



“I refused to support John Mahama to undermine Prez Atta-Mills; that is why he has hated me all these years. When John Mahama became President; did he allow Vice President Amissah-Arthur to undermine him? No! I have no regrets that JM did not get me to undermine Atta-Mills” he tweeted.



Meanwhile, Samuel Koku Anyidoho in recent weeks has been lambasting Mahama and a group of renowned academics who launched the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage on Tuesday February 1, 2022.



He described them as “thieves” over the colors they had sought to use in representing the group.



“Thieves!!! They are so INCOMPETENT!! They Stole the Green & White of the Atta-Mills Institute, and now running away to use blue because they have been badly exposed. They don't know what colours to use. Tweaaaaa!!!!” Samuel Koku Anyidoho tweeted.



