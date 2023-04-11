Mahama has been in politics for 30 years but his name is not synonymous to a liar – MP jabs Bawumia

General News of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has slammed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for claiming that former President John Dramani Mahama has no single transformational policy to his credit after spending over 30 years of his adult life in Ghana’s political space.



According to Dr Bawumia, the NPP unlike the NDC has implemented several policies which have benefitted and continue to benefit the majority of Ghanaians.



Addressing party supporters at Mpraeso after a health walk Saturday morning, the Vice President said “Do you know that John Mahama has been in politics his entire adult life? Over 30 years. He has been an assemblyman, deputy minister to minister then Vice President and then President. But can you mention a single transformational policy that he has implemented?



“Just mention one but there is none, only Dumsor and guinea fowls, that’s all but with the NPP we have mobile money interoperability, one district one factory, digital address, free SHS, zongo constituency fund, there is so much we have done.”



But reacting to these comments, Dr. slammed Dr. Bawumia.



According to him, he dares not compare himself to Mr.Mahama because the former president is far more experienced than he [Bawumia] is.



He claimed in a tweet that Dr. Bawumia is a political liar.



He then pressed him to explain to Ghanaians what is transformational about the government he serves in.



He also stated that the much-touted free SHS is now more expensive than it was previously.



”Dr. Bawumia, John Mahama has been in politics for over 30 years, yet his name is not synonymous to LIAR, your name is. What is transformational about empty slogans; FSHS which is more expensive (ask parents) than when it was not free, and of a lesser quality (ask lecturers)?”