Mahama goofed with his 24hr economy policy – Nana B

Politics of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye has called on former President John Dramani Mahama to ‘rethink’ his 24-hour economy policy.



He told NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie that the NDC’s flagbearer does not understand the 24-hour economy policy he is proposing.



Nana B, as affectionately called in politics claimed the proposed policy by Mr Mahama is already being implemented in Ghana.



“He [John Mahama] doesn’t understand the policy he is saying. The system is such that people can run their businesses 24 hours in Ghana already. This cannot be his policy.” He said.



According to Nana B, “What Ghana needs now is digitalization. This is why Dr Bawumia is championing that course.”