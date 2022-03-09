Mahama gave the ‘biggest’ of respects to women – Osei Akoto

Politics of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Henry Osei Akoto, a communicator for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has applauded former President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, for being the first-ever presidential candidate to appoint a female as his running mate as Ghanaian marked International Women's Day (IWD).



According to him, Mahama's appointment of Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the NDC running mate has never occurred in Ghana's history, and for him, that has been the wisest and bravest decision he has ever witnessed in Ghana's political history.



However, Osei Akoto shared that Jane Nana Opoku Agyeman was also courageous to have accepted such a huge role, knowing very well how some ladies are ridiculed in the political game dominated by men.



"I've always shown that women should be much respected in this part of our country. One of our bravest ladies who deserves credits must be Nana Jane Opoku Agyeman and needs more praises for what she stands for and the courage to accept the position of running mate for the NDC in 2020. No lady has ever had this opportunity given to them.



"Of course, God keeps blessing John Mahama for giving the greatest of respects to our women in the country. His decision to me gave our women pride and pushed them to do better because that was the very first time in our political history we've had a lady at the very top. No man and candidate have ever given that level of respect to ladies in Ghana," he told Don Kwabena Prah on the "Epa Hoa Daben" political talk show.



Osei Akoto further disclosed that the NDC has no intent to change Jane Nana Opoku Agyemang as the running mate for the next general elections as he is highly motivated she will be the first female Vice President of Ghana.



"We are bringing her again in 2024 together with John Mahama, and there is nothing changing. First, because every woman in the country has witnessed the level of respect Mahama showed towards their gender; and secondly, she will be the first female Vice President in 2024. She has proved to be a competent and right heir for the position. So Ghanaians should worry less as a caring and hard-working woman will redeem the country in the next elections."