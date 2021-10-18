Mahama explains why there is hope for the NDC in 2024

General News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• John Mahama in Volta region as part of 'Thank You' tour



• Mahama touts NDC's performance in previous elections



• NDC is poised to defeat NPP in the 2024 elections



John Dramani Mahama has stated that his party, the National Democratic Congress, now more than ever, has a greater chance at winning the 2024 polls.



According to the former president and the 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC, the rise in the numbers of electorates who voted for them from the last two major elections gives it every indication that the prize is closer than ever.



Speaking on Global FM during the start of his Volta regional 'Thank You' tour, the former president assured that it is possible for the NDC to win power in 2024.



He was responding to a question on whether or not he believes the NDC has a greater chance in the 2024 elections.



“Why not? I mean for a party that went from 4 point something million votes to 6 point something million – almost 6.3 million, how can you say there is no hope? There definitely is hope but for a lot scheming that took place, the NDC would have won the 2020 elections. I do believe that we did win but a lot of things went untoward.



“And so even though power didn’t come into our hands, it doesn’t mean that we do not have the prospects of winning. I mean, we won the majority in parliament but you saw what happened on the day. Many of the collation centers, they injected soldiers in there and forced the electoral officers to pronounce results that were not real.



“If you take Sehwi Wiawso, the collation center where I won the presidential, that polling station ballot box for the parliamentary, was asked to be brought to the regional collation center instead of the district collation center, and on the way, it got missing. And based on that, they declared the NPP the winners. Those are some of the things that happened and it could have changed the narrative,” he said.



The former president is in the region as part of his Thank You tour of the country, just right after completing the same exercise in the Central region.



As part of the two-phased tour of the region, Mahama will meet the Agbogbomefia, Togbe Afede XIV, and the Asogli Traditional Council.



He will also hold an interaction with Religious Leaders at Dela Cathedral, Ho Kpodzi.



Other activities lined up include a visit to the residence of late Comrade Courage Worlasi Danku where he will commiserate with the family and sign a book of condolence in memory of the late Deputy Regional Youth Organizer at Sokode Gbagble.



Mr. Mahama will also meet party stakeholders at the G.M. Afeti Auditorium, Ho Technical University.



