Mahama endorsement: Petition for destoolment of Ankobeahene of Begoro dismissed

General News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council has dismissed a petition seeking the destoolment of Ankobeahene of Begoro, Barfuor Owiredu Agyarko Minta II, for endorsing John Dramani Mahama.



The case was called in chambers on Monday, February 19, 2024, and both parties “advised”.



The writ of summons, signed by D. M Ofori-Atta, the Secretary of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, at the request of petitioners including Daasebre Ofosu Kwabi Ayebiahwe, Otweresohene/Odau, Okyeame Owusu, and Barfuor Sakyi Amankwaa II representing the Begoro stool, accused Nana Owiredu Agyarko Minta II of bringing disrepute to the Begoro stool by engaging in partisan politics.



The petition alleges that during a campaign event attended by John Mahama, the Ankobeahene purported to represent Nananom and the people of Begoro, making statements in favour of the NDC flagbearer.



These statements included endorsements of John Mahama as the next President of Ghana, advocating for the NDC’s 24-hour economy policy, and urging vigilance against alleged vote rigging by the current government.



Among the reliefs sought by the petitioners were an order of destoolment, nullification of the Ankobeahene’s conduct, a public recantation of the alleged comments, an apology to the petitioners and the people of Begoro, and punitive customary sanctions if found liable.



In response, Baffuor Owiredu Agyarko Minta II, through his counsel, Isaac M. Larbi, ESQ, filed a motion to set aside the petition, citing jurisdictional issues and questioning the capacity of the petitioners.



The affidavit supporting the motion filed by Ankobeahene’s counsel argues that the petitioners cannot initiate destoolment proceedings as they are not recognized kingmakers within his family.



Furthermore, it contends that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Judicial Committee, per legal stipulations.



“I object to the issuance of the petition on [the] grounds that the petitioners lack the capacity to institute the instant petition as they are not kingmakers within my family to qualify them to institute destoolment proceedings against me.”



He continued, "the Council lacks jurisdiction to determine the matter before it, as this is a matter of destoolment which ought to be before the Judicial Committee in accordance with law.”



The Ankobeahene, therefore, prayed to the Tradition Council to strike out the petition.