Mahama donates GH¢100,000 to Radio Gold to restart operations

Politics of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: starrfm.com

Former President John Mahama has donated GH¢100,000 to the management of Radio Gold to restart their operations following the return of their operating licenses by the National Communications Authority.



The cash donation was reportedly handed over to the management of the station on Wednesday.



On October 12, the NCA announced the restoration of the radio broadcasting authorizations to Radio Gold, XYZ, and 131 others.



The license of NDC-affiliated Radio Gold and Radio XYZ were revoked over their refusal to pay operating license fees and expiration of their licenses.



The approval is subject to the applicants attending a sensitization workshop on the terms and conditions of FM radio broadcasting authorizations.



It said provisional authorizations shall be issued to the successful applicants at the end of the workshop and frequencies shall be assigned to the applicants only upon the fulfillment of the conditions of the Provisional Authorisation.